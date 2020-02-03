Green Party will make clear its opposition to Shannon LNG in any coalition talks
A Green MEP says her party will make clear its opposition to Shannon LNG in talks to form a government after Saturday's general election.Environmentalists...
Man doesn’t remember raping woman in his Kerry home
A man who claimed he blacked out after drinking and didn't remember raping a woman in Kerry has been jailed for four years.The 28-year-old...
Tánaiste says FAI rescue package will ensure support for Kerry soccer clubs
The Tánaiste says a rescue package of almost €20 million for the FAI will ensure Kerry soccer clubs will be supported.Simon Coveney says the...
Coronavirus: What can we Learn from the Spanish Flu? – February 3rd, 2020
Laura Spinney is the of Pale Rider: The Spanish Flu of 1918 and How it Changed the World.
Aontú and Greens on Taxes and the Environment – February 3rd, 2020
Green Party candidate Cleo Murphy and Sonny Foran from Aontú who are running in Kerry set out their positions on these issues.
Remembering an Ambassador for the Kingdom – February 3rd, 2020
The funeral took place today of Noel Cronin who was the general manager of the Waterville Golf Links for more than 30 years. But...