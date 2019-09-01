Kerry and Dublin headed for All-Ireland Final replay
Kerry and Dublin will have to do it all over again following a draw in the All-Ireland Senior Football Final. Both teams finished with 1-16...
Childhood vaccination rates for different diseases vary greatly in Kerry
A report has shown a wide variation in Kerry when it comes to vaccination rates for young children for different diseases. The data is contained...
KCC earns over €2.6 million in parking charges
Kerry County Council earned €2,625,322 in parking charges and fines last year. The figure is an increase on 2015 when €2,587,089 was raised by the...
A Final plea to fly the Colours – August 30th, 2019
Kerry GAA PRO Leona Twiss makes a final plea for people to show their Kerry colours leading up to the match.
Flying BOTH flags – August 30th, 2019
Radio Kerry’s Elaine Kinsella headed down to Sean Og’s bar in Tralee to find out why they are flying both Kerry & Dublin flags.