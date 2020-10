Kerry against Cork is off in the Littlewoods Ireland All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Championship.

The Kingdom were due to play at Cork camogie grounds tomorrow.

However, the Camogie Association have restructured competitions due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Each county can only enter one team, with no “second” teams allowed in the grades below senior level.

As a result Galway, Kilkenny, Cork, Dublin and Tipperary have to withdraw their squads from the intermediate championship.