Kerry U20s Out Of All-Ireland After LossTo Impressive Cork

Kerry are out of this year’s EirGrid All-Ireland U20 Football Championship after heavy Munster final loss to rivals Cork.

The Kingdom were in touching distance at half time where the score was 10 points to 6 in favour of Cork. But Jack O’Connor’s men were blown away in the second half, where the Rebels scored 3 goals and 6 points to claim a 13 point win along with the EirGrid Munster U20 football championship.

Kerry’s top scorer on the night was Kilgarvan’s Donal O’Sullivan who scored 4 points from play and added a free to take his tally to 5 points in total. Scartaglen Half-Forward Eddie Horan added 3 points to the scoreboard, but in the end, Kerry weren’t able to match their rivals.

The full-time score in Páirc Uí Rinn, Cork 3-16, Kerry 0-12.

Jack O Connor looks back on his sides defeat

That’s the end of the road for Kerry in this year’s EirGrid All-Ireland U20 Football Championship. Cork will now meet Ulster Champions Tyrone in the Semi-Final.

Scorers for Kerry: Donal O’Sullivan 0-5 (0-1f), Eddie Horan 0-3, Cian Gammell, Sean O’Leary, Paul O’Shea and Fiachra Clifford 0-1 each.

1 Brian Lonergan Ballymacelligott

2 Dan McCarthy Kenmare

3 Dylan Casey Austin Stacks

4 Michael Potts Dr. Crokes

5 Cian Gammell Killarney Legion

6 Patrick Warren Gneevguilla

7 Seán O Leary Kilcummin

8 Joseph O Connor Austin Stacks

9 Barry Mahony St. Senans

10 Seán Horan Scartaglen

11 Eddie Horan Scartaglen

12 Adam Donoghue Castleisland Desmonds

13 Fiachra Clifford Laune Rangers

14 Donal O Sullivan Kilgarvan

15 Killian Falvey Annascaul

Substitutes:

17. Cathal Ferriter (Annascaul) for Falvey (22)

18. Niall Donohue (Firies) for McCarthy (34)

22. Brian Friel (Rathmore) for Horan (40)

20. Chris O’Donoghue (Glenflesk) for Casey (40)

21. Paul O’Shea (Kilcummin) for O’Connor (46)

19. Paul Walsh (Brosna) for Clifford (53)