Sport

Kerry U20's into All Ireland B Hurling Final

The Kerry hurlers have beaten Meath on a scoreline of 2-21 to 1-19

Stephen Gleeson reports
https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/stephen-4.mp3

Kerry Manager Fintan O Connor Spoke after the game
https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/fintanoconnor-4.mp3

Kerry Captain Adam O Sullivan also spoke afterwards
https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/adamosullivan.mp3