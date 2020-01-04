Kerry U20’s Beaten By Narrowest Of Margins In John Kerins Cup

By
radiokerrysport
-

Kerry were beaten by just one point in the first round of the John Kerins Cup.

Cork the victors on a scoreline of 1-19 to 3-12.

Tim Moynihan was watching

John Sugrue, Kerry Manager, reflects on the loss

