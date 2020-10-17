Kerry U20s Beaten In All-Ireland Semi-Final

Kerry have exited the Eirgrid All-Ireland U20 Football Championship.

They went down to Galway by 1-14 to 1-10 in the last four.

Kerry got off to a great start with a point inside the first minute from the boot of Eddie Horan who was wearing the No 21 shirt at Centre Half Forward.

Galway began a 2 minute period of possession only to lose the ball inside the Kerry 20 metre line thanks to barging. Kerry’s free relieved the pressure sending the play up to the Galway half-back line.

Kerry’s defence was patient and Galway who were trying to build up the play were forced into shooting harmlessly into the hands of Kerry’s goalkeeper Deividas Uosis. The counter attack resulted in Kerry’s second score after sweeping move up the left wing. The point was from the boot of Eddie Horan again.

Kerry fell asleep from the restart and the Tribesmen punished the Kingdom with a goal from the Galway wing back, Cian Monaghan

Matthew Cooney added another point from a free for Galway after 9 minutes.

Kerry 0-02 Galway 1-01

Paul Walsh from Brosna responded for Kerry with a point after 10 minutes.

A couple of missed opportunities from Eddie Horan and Killian Falvey allowed Galway to stay in charge with possession and build slowly from the middle of the field. Kerry’s defence was disciplined and they drew the foul to win a free to clear the lines.

Kicks to the corner to find Kerry corner forward Ruaidhri O Beaglaoich were being overhit and led to a three wides but eventually, O Beaglaoich pointed to level the scores.

Kerry 0-04 Galway 1-01

A poor kick-out could have been punished but Kerry failed to capitalise after 16 minutes.

Only for the bravery of Deividas Uosis in the Kerry goalmouth, Galway would have scored their second goal.

Another patient build-up and a quick turn of pace caught the Kerry backs off guard but a great save from the Dingle man kept Kerry in it.

At the first half water break Kerry 0-04 Galway 1-01

A dormant period on the scoreboard was ended when Galway, who were playing two in the full-forward line, showed great accuracy to regain the lead but it was short-lived as Eddie Horan levelled for Kerry at the end of a great move up the pitch.

Kerry 0-05 Galway 1-02 after 21 minutes.

Kerry were very disciplined when defending against any Galway attacks until conceding a free on the 45 which was converted by Galway’s centre-forward Matthew Tierney.

Just on 24 minutes of the first half, Paul Walsh levelled things again for Kerry with a great point from play.

The Kingdom could have gone back into the lead if Eddie Horan’s shot hadn’t been deflected out for a 45.

Deividas Uosis came up from his goals and pointed Kerry back into the lead from the 45.

The kick out went to Luka Brosnan for Kerry. The Castleisland man sent it back into the Galway defence and found its way to Eddie Horan who tipped it down to Ruaidhrai Ó Beaglaoich. The Dingle man crashed the ball to the Galway net.

Kerry 1-07 Galway 1-03 after 27 mins

The Kingdom were reduced to 14 men after wing forward Sean Keane was shown a black card as Galway attempted to clear another Kerry attack.

Matthew Tierney had another chance to close the gap between the sides when Galway won a free on the 45 dead straight in front of the goals and he made no mistake.

Kerry 1-07 Galway 1-04

There were two minutes of added time at the end of the first half and in the second of those, Galway drew a foul to see Matthew Cooley put two points between the teams.

Half-Time: Kerry 1-07 Galway 1-05

Galway moved their big man Matthew Tierney up to the full forward line at the start of the second half and he immediately made a telling impact with a point from a mark inside the first minute to make it a one-point game.

The next time the ball was sent into the Galway forward line there was a mid-air collision between two Kerry players going for the ball. Sean O’Brien returned to his feet and was deemed fit to continue but Dylan Casey was brought ashore as a precaution and the centre back was replaced by Jack Kennelly.

The 14 men in the green and gold were the next to attack after play resumed but another chance ended in the ball going wide.

36 minutes Kerry 1-07 Galway 1-06

Galway were very patient in holding possession and eventually that patience was rewarded when Kerry conceded the foul to allow Matthew Tierney to split the posts again for Galway to tie things up on the scoreboard.

Kerry 1-07 Galway 1-07 after 38 minutes.

An error from Killian Falvey who picked the ball straight from the ground was punished with another tap-over free from Matthew Tierney to give Galway a one point lead.

Kerry’s short kick-outs were being read well by Galway and putting the Kingdom defence under pressure when they could have been clearing their lines.

Despite this, the next time the ball went up the field towards the Kerry forward line it was Dylan Geaney who ended a run of 5 unanswered Galway points.

Kerry 1-08 Galway 1-08 after 44 minutes.

Dylan Geaney could have put Kerry back into the lead when his next goal chance was saved by the Galway keeper.

Matthew Tierney scored another Galway point which was cancelled out by the Kerry goalkeeper who came up to convert his second free.

At the second half Water Break: Kerry 1-09 Galway 1-09

The final quarter resumed with a Galway kick-out which was won by Kerry’s Luka Brosnan but the series of good passes ended with Galway regaining possession.

Matthew Tierney was causing Alan Dineen plenty of problems since he switched from the 40 to the full forward line but to Kerry’s relief, the Galway marksman was off target from the free.

Cian Monaghan, who scored the Galway goal in the first half won the ball in midfield and he rode the tackles from four Kerry players to pop the ball over the bar and to put his side back into the lead.

Kerry 1-09 Galway 1-10 after 50 minutes.

Another piece great Galway play from their substitute Eoghan Mannion drew a free to give Corofin’s Matthew Cooley a chance to put two points between the teams.

Kerry 1-09 Galway 1-11

Kerry were doubly punished because Luka Brosnan was shown a black card for the foul that led to the Cooley free.

Matthew Cooley found the target again, this time from play, after Kerry squandered possession when they should have scored themselves.

The dander of the Tribesmen was up and they were leading by 3 with less than 5 minutes to go.

Full of running, Galway had more energy and their body language was more positive than the lads from the Kingdom.

A great catch by Sean O’Brien from Uosis’s kickout put Kerry on the front foot with a lovely pass to Eddie Horan but he was all on his own and eventually the attack petered out.

That lack of legs, as described by the Radio Kerry commentary team, was evident when Galway put 4 between the sides after another point from Cooley.

Kerry 1-09 Galway 1-13 with 2 minutes remaining.

Five minutes of added time were available for Kerry to salvage something from the tie. The 14 men fought hard to put a goal between them. The Kerry ‘keeper came up to punish the Galway indiscipline and Kerry had four minutes left to find some magic.

Kerry’s second half was summed up when three Kerry men went for the ball but it broke for a Galway player and the result was another score. If that wasn’t enough, Galway drew another foul close to the Kerry goals after more indiscipline from the Kingdom’s defence. There wasn’t time to do anything more as Galway went on to win to face Dublin in the final.

Final Score: Kerry 1-10 Galway 1-15

The opening semi-final saw Dublin defeat Tyrone 1-14 to 1-12.