Kerry U20 Team To Play Limerick In Munster Semi-Final Announced

The Kerry U20 team to face Limerick in the Munster U20 Football Championship Semi-Final in Austin Stack Park this evening at 7pm has been announced.

The team in full is as follows:

1. Brian Lonergan (Ballymacelligott)

2. Dan McCarthy (Kenmare)

3. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)

4. Michael Potts (Dr. Crokes)

5. Cian Gammell (Killarney Legion)

6. Patrick Warren (Gneeveguilla)

7. Seán O’Leary (Kilcummin)

8. Joseph O’Connor (Austin Stacks)

9. Barry O’Mahony (St. Senan’s)

10. Killian Falvey (Annascaul)

11. Seán Horan (Scartaglen)

12. Adam Donoghue (Castleisland Desmonds)

13. Fiachra Clifford (Laune Rangers)

14. Donal O’Sullivan (Kilgarvan)

15. Cathal Ferriter (Annascaul)

The rest of the panel for tonight is as follows:

16. Deividas Uosis (Daingean Uí Chuis)

17. Niall Donohue (Firies)

18. Paul Walsh (Brosna)

19. Chris O’Donoghue (Glenflesk)

20. Seán Quilter (Austin Stacks)

21. Paul O’Shea (Kilcummin)

22. Mark Fitzgerald (Dr. Crokes)

23. Brian Friel (Rathmore)

24. Eddie Horan (Scartaglen)

And we’ll have live commentary of that Munster U20 Semi-Final between Kerry and Limerick for the whole game here on our website radiokerry.ie, with the second half live both online and on air on Radio Kerry at 96-98fm.

Throw in is at 7pm