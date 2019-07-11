Kerry U20 Manager Feels Access To Players Is An Obstacle

Kerry U20 Manager Jack O’Connor feels access to players is an obstacle in this age group.

O’Connor was speaking ahead of the Munster U20 Football Championship Semi-Final this evening against Limerick in Austin Stack Park.

The All-Ireland winning manager has previously coached at minor level, as well as multiple stints as the senior boss, and has noted the different challenges posed at U20 level.

He believes access to players becomes much more difficult.

And we’ll have live commentary of that U20 Munster Football Championship Semi-Final from Austin Stack Park,

With the first half live here on our website radiokerry.ie and the second half live both online and on air at 96-98fm.

Throw in there is at 7