Kerry U20 Management Not Focusing On Opposition Ahead Of Munster Semi-Final

The Kerry U20 management aren’t focusing on the opposition ahead of tonight’s Munster Semi-Final against Limerick.

That’s according to Eamonn Whelan, part of the management team for the Kerry U20 footballers.

Kerry entertain Limerick tonight in Austin Stack Park in Kerry’s first outing in the Championship.

However, Whelan says management are focusing on their own game in preparation.

And Radio Kerry will have live commentary of that game this evening in Austin Stack Park, with the first half on our website radiokerry.ie and the second half available both online and on air on 96-98fm.

Throw in there is at 7 o’clock.