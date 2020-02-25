Kerry U20 Hurling Management Team Ratified

Fintan O’Connor has been ratified as manager of the Kerry U20 hurlers.

John Griffin, Michael Kelliher and Dermot Ryan make up the management team.

Also at the County Board meeting last night:

• Motions for the upcoming Congress were discussed in detail. Congress is on next Friday and Saturday in Croke Park. All motions can be downloaded from the GAA website. A new President will be elected on Friday night. The candidates in the running are Jim Bolger, Jarlath Burns, Larry McCarthy, Jerry O’Sullivan and Mick Rock.

• Paddy Fogarty from Waterville was congratulated on his recent milestone birthday and he is now in his 47th year as County Board Delegate

• A vote of sympathy was expressed for the late Máire Bean Uí Ainiféin (mother of County Board Delegate Tomás)

• The Chairman congratulated Tralee CBS on winning the Corn Uí Mhuirí

• The Chairman acknowledged the hard-work and commitment shown by John Joe O’Carroll during his time as Central Council Delegate. John Joe was an excellent Officer and will be missed from the Executive

• Pádraig Ó Feirtéar spoke to the Delegates about the Gaeltacht Scholarship programme and Cultural Officer Christy Killeen distributed the forms to the District Secretaries. Senior Hurling dates

Meanwhile, at the Kerry GAA Supporters Club AGM the following officers were elected:

President Gerry O’Leary

Chairman Donal O’Leary

Vice Chairman Pat King

Secretary John King

Treasurers Leanne Ryan and Martin Leane

Registrar John O’Connell

PRO Martin Leane

Committee Joe Sugrue, Jimmy Shanahan, Gerry O’Leary, Bridie Howard, Brendan McCarthy, Kit Ryan, Triona Brassil, Elaine O’Connor, Kerry McCarthy & Tommy Dowling

Also, the Tesco Camogie Minor B Shield meeting of Kerry & Meath has been rescheduled for Saturday, 14 March.

Time and venue to be confirmed.