Kerry U20 footballer tests positive for COVID-19

Kerry GAA says a member of the Kerry U20 football Panel has tested positive for COVID-19.

On receipt of this information and in advance of contract tracing by the HSE, the U20 management have felt it prudent that a number of players who may have been in contact with the player should self-isolate.

This decision by management is taken in the interest of public health and these panel members will only re-join the panel when deemed safe to do so by the HSE.

The U20 management and panel have at all times strictly adhered to HSE and Public Health guidelines.