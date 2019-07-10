Kerry U20 Football Manager Says Injuries Will Hamper Success in Championship

GAELIC GAMES

Kerry U20 Football Manager Jack O’Connor says injuries play a big part in determining Championship success at that age grade.

O’Connor was speaking ahead of the Munster U20 Football Championship Semi-Final between Kerry and Limerick tomorrow evening at Austin Stack Park.

Given the short nature of competitions at that age group, the serial All-Ireland winning manager says injuries have a big impact on success.

Throw in between Kerry and Limerick in the Munster U20 Football Semi-Final is at 7 o’clock tomorrow evening.

Live commentary will be available for the whole game on our website radiokerry.ie, with the second half live both online and on air on Radio Kerry at 96-98fm.