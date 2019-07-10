Kerry U20 Football Manager Says Injuries Will Hamper Success in Championship

7th October 2017; Electric Ireland present Kerrys Jack OConnor after receiving the inaugural Special Merit Award as part of the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Awards. Jack O'Connor won successive All-Ireland Minor Football Championships with Kerry in 2014 & 2015 Sponsor to the GAA Minor Championships, Electric Ireland today honoured 15 minor players from, football and 15 players from hurling at the inaugural annual Electric Ireland Minor Star Awards in Croke Park #GAAThisIsMajor. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***

Kerry U20 Football Manager Jack O’Connor says injuries play a big part in determining Championship success at that age grade.

O’Connor was speaking ahead of the Munster U20 Football Championship Semi-Final between Kerry and Limerick tomorrow evening at Austin Stack Park.

Given the short nature of competitions at that age group, the serial All-Ireland winning manager says injuries have a big impact on success.

Throw in between Kerry and Limerick in the Munster U20 Football Semi-Final is at 7 o’clock tomorrow evening.

