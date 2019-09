Kerry have been beaten 5-2 at Cabinteely in the SSE Airtricity U19 League.

The Kingdom were 1-0 down after 10 minutes but Thomas Burke got the equaliser from the penalty spot just 5 minutes later.

Kerry were behind again on 26 minutes but again they were only behind for 5 minutes, another penalty having them on level terms; Eoin Clifford the scorer this time.

The Kingdom were down 3-2 at half-time.

3-2 became 4-2 on the hour mark and there was no way back for Kerry.