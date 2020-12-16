Kerry U17s Season Comes To An End

Last nights defeat to Limerick brought an end to the Kerrys U17s 2020 League of Ireland Season.

A 3-nil scoreline secured Limericks place in the semi-final.

Radio Kerry’s Andrew Morrissey spoke to Brendan Moloney who was proud of his players in what was a season full of challenges…

The Kerry U19s are in action tonight.

They travel to Cork to take on Cobh Ramblers in Mayfield. A win for the Kingdom could see them progress, depending on the result between Group leaders UCD and Galway United who are currently at the bottom of the table.

Kick off for Kerry V Cobh in the Airtricity Under 19 League clash is at 7.45.