It’s a huge night for the Kerry District League U17 side as they face Cork City in the Mark Farren Cup Semi Final.

The game take place this evening in Mounthawk Park with a 7:30pm kick off.

Kerry boss is Billy Dennehy

Padraig Harnett will be reporting from this game for us, so tune in to Radio Kerry after the news at 8, 9 and 10pm to see how the Kerry side are fairing.