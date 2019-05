Kerry came from 2-0 down at half-time to draw at Waterford in the SSE Airtricity U17 League.

2 late goals gave the Kingdom a share of the spoils.

Tom Doyle halved the deficit on 75 minutes, with Nick Izehi equalising 5 minutes later.





The Kerry U19s lost 4-0 at Waterford, all the goals coming in the first half.

There were also defeats for the Kerry 13s and 15s, both at the hands of Cobh.

The U13s went down 2-0 and the 15s 2-1.