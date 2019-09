The Kerry U17s have drawn with Waterford in the SSE Airtricity League.

It ended 1 all in Tralee’s Mounthawk Park, with the Kingdom conceding an equaliser late on.

Padraig Harnett reports https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/padft-2.mp3

Kerry U17 manager Billy Dennehy https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/billyd-5.mp3

The Kerry 19s meanwhile lost 6-2 at home to Waterford, having trailed 3-1 at the break.