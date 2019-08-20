Kerry U16 Camogie Team Relatively Injury-free Ahead of All-Ireland Final

The Kerry U16 Camogie team are relatively injury-free ahead of their All-Ireland Final on Sunday.

Kerry take on Roscommon in the All-Ireland U16C Camogie Championship Final in Sixmilebridge on Sunday.

Kerry and Roscommon have already met in this year’s championship, with the Rossies emerging victorious.

Co-manager Joe Walsh says there are still a couple of players carrying niggles but will more than likely be fine for the weekend.

The Kerry Management of Joe Walsh and John Sheehan say they’re mindful of the athleticism and skill of this weekend’s opponents.

Throw-in on Sunday is at 3 o’clock.