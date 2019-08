The Kerry U14 hurlers are out of the Tony Forristal/Sonny Walsh Tournament.

The Kingdom were well beaten by a clinical Tipperary in their second game.

They went down to Kilkenny in their final game having trailed by 2 points at half time.

Kilkenny had a breeze in their advantage for the second half, so they managed to pull away in the end.

The Full time score was Kilkenny 2-13 Kerry 2-03.