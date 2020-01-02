Kerry U-20 Manager Says Players Need To Put Shoulders To The Wheel

Kerry U-20 manager John Sugrue says players will have to put their shoulder to the wheel ahead of a packed weekend.

The U-20s host Cork on Saturday in the opening round of the John Kerins Cup, a pre-season competition for inter-county U-20 teams.

The next day, the Kerry senior team are in Clonmel to face Tipperary in the McGrath Cup.

John Sugrue explains that Kerry had intended to use the McGrath Cup as preparation for the U-20 season.

Kerry’s McGrath Cup campaign continues in Clonmel on Sunday, with throw in at 2pm.