Kerry tutor wins international award

A Kerry tutor has won an international award.

Tara O’Halloran Cronin, a beauty therapy instructor in Kerry ETB, has been named as BABTAC and CIBTAC International Tutor of the Year at the Iconic Beauty Awards.

Tara, who also won the award in 2015, has been working for Kerry ETB for 12 years and has been teaching beauty therapy for 20 years.

She was up against tutors from a variety of areas including the UK, Shanghai, Bali and Indonesia; the Kerry tutor says winning the title came as a huge surprise.

Her prize included a €10,000 academic bursary for advanced beauty therapy training, which she says will ensure the most up-to-date skills are taught in Kerry: