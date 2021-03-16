Kerry turning green for St Patrick’s Day

Kerry County Council is turning a number of public buildings green this week to mark St Patrick’s Day.

The traditional parades can’t go ahead this year, due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

However, the council has instead undertaken several projects to mark the national holiday.

The County Buildings in Tralee, Killarney Town Hall and the County Museum are being lit up green to mark St Patrick’s Day tomorrow, other landmarks including Ross Castle will also turn green.

The council has also has published a short video which focuses on some of the county’s monastic sites and its monastic heritage.

Videography by award-winning Killarney photographer Valerie O’Sullivan shows a range of sites including Skellig Michael, Cnoc na dTobar, St Mary’s Cathedral in Killarney and the Ardfert Cathedral.

In addition, a video showcasing the history of Killarney has been produced as part of the town’s virtual St Patrick’s Festival celebrations.

The video, titled ‘Killarney: A place between heaven and earth’, tells the story of how the town became home to monks, writers, poets and mystics down through the centuries.

It was also produced by photographer Valerie O’Sullivan, and features contributions from local performers.