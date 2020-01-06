Kerry Trio Qualify For All-Ireland Finals

Kerry will have participants in 3 of the 8 disciplines at the All-Ireland Scor Na nOg Finals following their victories at Provincial level.

At the Munster Finals in Cork there were wins for the Finuge Instrumental Group and Glenflesk Ballad Group while Spa advanced in the Quiz discipline.

So the following go through to the All Ireland Finals on Saturday February 1st in the I N E C Killarney.

QUESTION TIME
Spa East Kerry Board
Emer O Keeffe, Ian Coffey, Sean Hickey, Donal Hickey

BALLAD GROUP
Glenflesk, East Kerry Board

Glenflesk Bailéad Ghrúpa winners in the Munster Scór na nÓg Final in the company of Liam Lenihan, Cathaoirleach, Munster GAA and Margaret Whelan, Cathaoirleach, Munster Scór. Picture John Tarrant
Eabha Ni Ealaithe, Sinead Ni Ghliosain, Caitlin Ni Chroinin, Sorcha Ni Mhorain, Mallaidh Ni Dhonnchu.

INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC
Finuge, North Kerry Football Board

Finugue Ceol Uirlise winners in the Munster Scór na nÓg Final in the company of Liam Lenihan, Cathaoirleach, Munster GAA and Margaret Whelan, Cathaoirleach, Munster Scór. Picture John Tarrant
Kieran MacKessy, Mikey Fealy, Caoimhe Laide, Daibhin Laide.

