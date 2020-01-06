Kerry Trio Qualify For All-Ireland Finals

Kerry will have participants in 3 of the 8 disciplines at the All-Ireland Scor Na nOg Finals following their victories at Provincial level.

At the Munster Finals in Cork there were wins for the Finuge Instrumental Group and Glenflesk Ballad Group while Spa advanced in the Quiz discipline.

So the following go through to the All Ireland Finals on Saturday February 1st in the I N E C Killarney.

QUESTION TIME

Spa East Kerry Board

Emer O Keeffe, Ian Coffey, Sean Hickey, Donal Hickey

BALLAD GROUP

Glenflesk, East Kerry Board

Eabha Ni Ealaithe, Sinead Ni Ghliosain, Caitlin Ni Chroinin, Sorcha Ni Mhorain, Mallaidh Ni Dhonnchu.

INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC

Finuge, North Kerry Football Board

Kieran MacKessy, Mikey Fealy, Caoimhe Laide, Daibhin Laide.