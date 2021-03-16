Kerry traditions to be broadcast to millions in North America on St Patrick’s Day

Special St Patrick’s Day stories and traditions from here in Kerry will be broadcast to millions of people across North America tomorrow.

Kerry hotelier Francis Brennan is one of three well-known faces heading up a campaign by Tourism Ireland to promote the country for post-pandemic travel.

The aim of the campaign is to urge people to come to Ireland, when regular travel resumes.

Francis Brennan will be joined by chef Kevin Dundon and Tim Campbell from the Saint Patrick Centre in Downpatrick, as tourism ambassadors for the tour.

Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America, Alison Metcalfe explains what the tour involves: