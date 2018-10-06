Kerry tourism providers attend Tourism Ireland workshop

Junior Minister Brendan Griffin was in London this week to attend Tourism Ireland’s annual workshop, along with Kerry tourism providers.

Randles Hotels, Muckross Park Hotel, Flynn’s Coaches and Killarney Jaunting Cars were among those in attendance at Flavours of Ireland 2018.

‘Flavours’ is Tourism Ireland’s annual B2B tourism workshop, where Irish tourism companies meet and do business with around 100 top UK inbound tour operators.





Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, says the aim is to increase awareness of County Kerry and the Wild Atlantic Way among influential tour operators.