Kerry Tourism Industry Federation Chair says price gouging is exception rather than rule

The Chair of the Kerry Tourism Industry Federation says allegations of price gouging are disappointing, but are the exception rather than the rule.

The comments follow a claim made by a listener to a Cork radio station that the owner of a holiday home in Kerry was seeking almost €2,000 to rent the property for a week.

Pat O’Leary, who is also part of the Tourism Recovery Taskforce, says every tourist is an ambassador for Kerry and doesn’t want them to feel ripped off.

Mr O’Leary says there has been great interest in staycations in Kerry and there’s the potential for an excellent season ahead.

He says price gouging in the tourism industry is not on: