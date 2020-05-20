Kerry Tourism Industry Federation call on politicians to mobilise behind the county

The Kerry Tourism Industry Federation is calling on Kerry politicians to set aside differences and mobilise behind their county.

This follows an assessment commissioned by Kerry County Council which found that the county’s economy is set to lose €1 billion this year due to COVID-19, with a large percentage of this due to the decline in tourism.

Kerry Tourism Industry Federation Chairperson, Pat O’Leary says this report from Kerry County Council makes for very grim reading, but said we need to be realistic about the serious challenges facing the county.

He says it spells out that our tourism industry needs help now to save people’s incomes and livelihoods.

They’re also calling for a Kerry voice at the cabinet table.

Before the pandemic, it’s estimated that one in five jobs in Kerry were dependent on tourism.

According to the council assessment, tourism and related industries will see a drop of more than 70% in income this year; it also show a direct hit to tourism in Kerry of half a billion euro this year.

Pat O’Leary says Kerry Tourism Industry Federation has already presented public representatives with a number of measures which, if implemented, would help the tourism industry navigate its way through this crisis, but he says they need politicians to act on these measures now.

He says immediate and ambitious financial intervention by Government is urgently required.