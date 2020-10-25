Kerry tourism and hospitality businesses encouraged to apply for Fáilte Ireland grant before end of October

Tourism and hospitality businesses in Kerry are being encouraged to apply for a Fáilte Ireland grant before the end of this month.

Fáilte Ireland’s €26 million COVID-19 Adaptation Fund supports tourism and hospitality businesses that have incurred costs because of adaptations they’ve made due to COVID-19.

The Fund will offset the costs of adaptations made to business premises, including the enhancement of outdoor seating space and the installation of protective screens, and sanitising stations.

Businesses which are eligible may receive between €500 and €15,000, and can find out more on the Fáilte Ireland website.

Mary Stack, Head of Attractions at Fáilte Ireland, explains more.