Kerry tourism businesses urged to complete survey on COVID-19

The Kerry Tourism Industry Federation is calling on businesses in the county to complete a survey on the impact of COVID-19.

The federation acts as a collective voice for everyone with a vested interest in tourism around the county.

Tourism brings €600 million into the Kerry economy annually, employing up to 15,000 people.

This survey aims to examine the impact COVID-19 is having on businesses of all sizes connected to tourism in the Kingdom; the results will be used to lobby for supports needed to help these businesses.

Owners and managers are urged to contact their local chamber or member organisation for a copy of the survey, which needs to be completed by tomorrow.

Chair of the Communications and Marketing Committee of Kerry Tourism Industry Federation, Patrick O’Donoghue says the more responses they get, the better case they can make for the county.

You can hear the full interview with Patrick O’Donoghue on In Business with Mary Mullins this evening from 6 o’clock.