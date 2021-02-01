Kerry tourism businesses set to benefit from €55 million Fáilte Ireland scheme

Tourism businesses in Kerry are set to benefit from a new €55 million scheme from Fáilte Ireland.

The Business Continuity Scheme will provide direct funding for businesses which are not eligible for the government’s COVID-19 Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS), or other Fáilte Ireland schemes.

Director of Regional Development with Fáilte Ireland, Paul Keeley, says there are important parts of the tourism industry that have not been receiving support through the CRSS.

He adds the scheme will support these tourism companies until the industry recovers, which some tour operators fear will not happen until 2022.