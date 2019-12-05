Kerry tourism businesses promote county in Cannes

Twenty-four (24) tourism businesses from the island of Ireland joined Tourism Ireland in Cannes this week, for the annual International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM).

Kerry tourism businesses have been promoting the county at the annual International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) in Cannes.

Among the 24 Irish tourism operators taking part were the Aghadoe Heights Hotel and Spa, Killarney Hotels, Sheen Falls Lodge and the Killarney Park Hotel.

 

Geraldine Egan, Tourism Ireland; Johanna Platt, Austrian travel buyer; and Eva Schmid, Killarney Hotels, at ILTM in Cannes.

The event gives local businesses the chance to promote Kerry as a holiday destination.

More than 1,800 influential travel agents and decision-makers, who design luxury travel itineraries for their international clients, from 80 different countries attended the ILTM.

