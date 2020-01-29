Kerry tourism attractions honoured at CIE Tours International Awards of Excellence

Kerry tourist attraction operators have been honoured at the CIE Tours International Awards of Excellence.

Killeen House Hotel was awarded the Special Dinner Feature Award for 29th time, Cahernane House Hotel won Best Hotel Service and Hospitality, while Killarney Horse and Carriage Tours was named Best Tour Feature Award.

In total, three gold awards and 13 merit awards were presented to hotel and tourist attraction operators in the county by CIE Tours International.

The CIE Tours International Annual Awards for Excellence, which are now in their 30th year, recognise the best hotels and tourist attractions across Ireland based on feedback from over 25,000 customers throughout the year.