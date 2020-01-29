Kerry tourism attractions honoured at CIE Tours International Awards of Excellence

By
radiokerrynews
-
Fiona Ross, Chairman, CIE, presents the CIE Tours Award for Best Overall Tour Feature to Killarney Horse and Carriage Tours, at the CIE Tours International 30th Annual Awards of Excellence where Ireland’s best holiday destinations and experiences were recognised based on feedback from over 25,000 visitors.Photo: John Ohle Photography – T: 087 2549908;For more information: Laurie Mannix, MKC Communications: 01 7038620 / 086 8143710 / [email protected] free to use/No reproduction fee.

Kerry tourist attraction operators have been honoured at the CIE Tours International Awards of Excellence.

Killeen House Hotel was awarded the Special Dinner Feature Award for 29th time, Cahernane House Hotel won Best Hotel Service and Hospitality, while Killarney Horse and Carriage Tours was named Best Tour Feature Award.

In total, three gold awards and 13 merit awards were presented to hotel and tourist attraction operators in the county by CIE Tours International.

The CIE Tours International Annual Awards for Excellence, which are now in their 30th year, recognise the best hotels and tourist attractions across Ireland based on feedback from over 25,000 customers throughout the year.

Fiona Ross, Chairman, CIE, presents the CIE Tours Award for Best Overall Tour Feature to Killarney Horse and Carriage Tours, at the CIE Tours International 30th Annual Awards of Excellence where Ireland’s best holiday destinations and experiences were recognised based on feedback from over 25,000 visitors. Photo: John Ohle Photography – T: 087 2549908; For more information: Laurie Mannix, MKC Communications: 01 7038620 / 086 8143710 / laurie@mkc.ie Photo free to use/No reproduction fee.
Fiona Ross, Chairman, CIE, presents the CIE Tours Award for Best Overall Tour Feature to Killarney Horse and Carriage Tours, at the CIE Tours International 30th Annual Awards of Excellence where Ireland’s best holiday destinations and experiences were recognised based on feedback from over 25,000 visitors.
Fiona Ross, Chairman, CIE, presents the CIE Tours Award for Best Overall Special Dinner Feature to Killeen House Hotel, at the CIE Tours International 30th Annual Awards of Excellence where Ireland’s best holiday destinations and experiences were recognised based on feedback from over 25,000 visitors. Photo: John Ohle Photography – T: 087 2549908; For more information: Laurie Mannix, MKC Communications: 01 7038620 / 086 8143710 / laurie@mkc.ie Photo free to use/No reproduction fee.
Fiona Ross, Chairman, CIE, presents the CIE Tours Award for Best Overall Special Dinner Feature to Killeen House Hotel, at the CIE Tours International 30th Annual Awards of Excellence where Ireland’s best holiday destinations and experiences were recognised based on feedback from over 25,000 visitors.
Fiona Ross, Chairman, CIE, presents the CIE Tours Award for Best Overall Hotel Service and Hospitality to Cahernane House Hotel, at the CIE Tours International 30th Annual Awards of Excellence where Ireland’s best holiday destinations and experiences were recognised based on feedback from over 25,000 visitors. Photo: John Ohle Photography – T: 087 2549908; For more information: Laurie Mannix, MKC Communications: 01 7038620 / 086 8143710 / laurie@mkc.ie Photo free to use/No reproduction fee.
Fiona Ross, Chairman, CIE, presents the CIE Tours Award for Best Overall Hotel Service and Hospitality to Cahernane House Hotel, at the CIE Tours International 30th Annual Awards of Excellence where Ireland’s best holiday destinations and experiences were recognised based on feedback from over 25,000 visitors.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR