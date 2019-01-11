Kerry to be top timber producing county by 2035

Kerry will be the top timber producing county in Ireland by 2035.

That’s according to a report by the Department of Agriculture.

In Kerry, forestry employs 815 people; 7.5% of all forestry in Ireland is in this county.





The Department’s forestry bulletin forecasts that Kerry will be the top timber producing county in Ireland by a significant margin by 2035.

The report shows that currently 12% of all land in Kerry or over 57,500 hectares is under forest cover.

In 2017, 1,152 farmers in the county received over €5.6 million in forestry payments.

Around €900,000 worth of timber was sold following harvesting that year.

In 2016, 378 hectares were planted; 35% of this was broadleaf species.

11% of all the broadleaves planted in Ireland in 2017 were in Kerry; there were 130 hectares planted, the highest of any county.