Kerry in top ten of garda divisions for drink and drug-driving arrests

Provisional figures released for 2019 indicate that Kerry is in the top ten of garda divisions for rates of arrests for drink and drug driving.

Statistics released to the Irish Independent indicate that between January and September of last year, 43 people were arrested in the garda division for alleged drug-driving while 191 were arrested for alleged drink-driving.

Of 28 Garda divisions throughout the country, Kildare had the highest number of arrests for drug-driving between January and September 2019 with 123.

Kerry and Donegal Garda Divisions had the seventh highest number of arrests for drug driving during this period with 43.

Nationally, the provisional number for arrests for drug driving was 906.

The Dublin Metropolitan Region West had the highest number of cases for suspected drink-driving between January and September last year with 315 incidents.

The Kerry Garda Division had the ninth highest rate of arrests for drink-driving with 191 cases.

All of these figures which were released to the Irish Independent are provisional – they indicate that almost 5,000 arrests (4,955) were made nationally for drink-driving between January and September 2019.