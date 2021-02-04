Kerry tidy towns groups acting as sticking plaster for illegal dumping issue

The extent of illegal dumping around Kerry shows that tidy towns groups are acting as a sticking plaster for the issue.

That’s according to John Healy from Killorglin Tidy Towns who says the work of community groups like his have been masking the scale of the litter problem.

Mr Healy was reacting to a text sent by a Radio Kerry listener outlining illegal dumping on a particular road in the county.

John Healy says because of the pandemic, tidy towns groups can’t undertake their regular clean-ups and the extent of illegal dumping in the county has now been exposed.

He says people who dump or throw litter are being selfish and says everyone can help tackle the issue: