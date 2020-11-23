Kerry had third highest number of rodent callouts during October

Pest controller Rentokil says Kerry accounted for a third of all callouts to

deal with rodents during October.

This represented 10% of all calls the company received to deal with rodents

last month.

Rentokil recorded a 37% increase nationally in these callouts during

October.

The company expects calls about rodents, cockroaches, and fleas to rise

sharply in the coming months because of the cold weather.

It’ advising business owners to protect any premises lying vacant as a

result of the Level 5 restrictions.