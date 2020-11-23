Kerry had third highest number of rodent callouts during October

Pest controller Rentokil says Kerry accounted for a third of all callouts to
deal with rodents during October.
This represented 10% of all calls the company received to deal with rodents
last month.
Rentokil recorded a 37% increase nationally in these callouts during
October.
The company expects calls about rodents, cockroaches, and fleas to rise
sharply in the coming months because of the cold weather.
It’ advising business owners to protect any premises lying vacant as a
result of the Level 5 restrictions.