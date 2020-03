Kerry had the third highest number of ant callouts in the country in the first two months of the year.

Rentokill says it has seen ant callouts increase by 74% compared to January and February 2019.

The pest control company says this is due to climate change; milder conditions are allowing the insects to thrive and multiply.

Dublin had the highest number of callouts for ants between January and February, accounting for 43% of all callouts, Kildare had 19% and Kerry had 10%.