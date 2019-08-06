Kerry thalidomide survivor says all they want is truth and justice

A Kerry man who heads up an organisation for the survivors of Thalidomide says all they want is truth and justice.

33 survivors are seeking documents from the Department of Health relating to the drug, which is alleged to have caused deformities in unborn children when given to their mothers in the 1960’s.

However, the department is trying to block a High Court order saying the retrieval of the documents could cost almost €170 million.

Both sides have been ordered to meet again this week in a bid to resolve the impasse.

Chair of Thalidomide Ireland, John Stack who is from Tarbert isn’t among the people taking the case against the drug’s German manufacturers, its Irish distributors and the Minister for Health and the Environment.

Mr Stack doesn’t believe it could cost that much money to review the documents with modern technology: