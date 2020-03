Kerry teenagers have teamed up with their counterparts in Italy in a campaign to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The teenagers, who are involved with KDYS, joined forces to create a video advising people of the importance of social distancing.

Their campaign is called #ImInAndImStayingIn and was overseen by KDYS Youth Worker Michelle O’Neill.

It calls for people to observe physical distancing along with all of the health guidelines to help stop the spread of the virus.

The video can be viewed here.