Kerry technology companies promoting county as place to work and live

Kerry technology companies are promoting the county as a great place to work and live.

Kerry SciTech, which is a collection of technology companies, aims to showcase the benefits of working in the science and technology industries in the county.

John Gannon, who is CFO with Aspen Grove and Chairperson of Kerry SciTech, says tech companies in the county have struggled to attract recruits due to perceived lack of further options in Kerry.





He says companies were working independently, however, Kerry SciTech hopes to show that Kerry companies are at the forefront in the science and technology fields.

Mr Gannon says the first task is to attract people to the county.

Kerry SciTech Promotional Video from Neustock Media on Vimeo.