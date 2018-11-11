Kerry Teams Beaten In Super League But Victory For Lakers In Div One

Both Kerry teams have lost in the Men’s Super League.

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin went down 86-64 to UCD Marian. Eamon Foley reports http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/EFKillorglinFT.mp3

Killorglin raced into a 6 nothing lead but Marian dominated the rest of the first period, after which they were ahead by 20 points to 11. Killorglin got that deficit down to just 3 with 6 minutes to go in the half. Again however, Marian took over and were 14 to the good at the break at 41-27. Killorglin fought back once more to make it a two basket game. Marian led by 7 at the end of the third, 58-51. The gap was only 8 inside the final 5 minutes of the encounter but Marian went on an 8-0 run to put the contest out of reach. Killorglin will be home to Neptune at 7.15 next Saturday.

Garveys Tralee Warriors lost 89-79 against Belfast Star. Alan Cantwell reports http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Warriors-v-Star.mp3





In Men’s Division One Scott’s Lakers St Pauls Killarney beat Waterford Vikings 99-80. They were 33-23 ahead after the first quarter and had opened up a 59-38 advantage by half time. The gap was up to 87-62 by the end of the third. Matt O’Neill reports http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/MattLakersFT.mp3

Top scorers for Killarney: Papito Hersisia 28, Sean O’Brien 24, Dailian Mason 15, Mark Greene 10

Top scorers for Waterford: Daniel Noe 31, Ryan pepper 10, Daniel Sheehan 10