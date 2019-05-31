Kerry Team Revealed For Munster Senior Football Championship Semi-Final

There are 4 debutants for Kerry for tomorrow’s Munster Senior Football Championship semi final against Clare.

Shane Ryan is named in goals, Gavin Crowley at right half back, Adrian Spillane in midfield and Diarmuid O’Connor at right half forward.

Injury rules out Peter Crowley, Paul Murphy and Jack Barry while there are 4 others who are missing from the League Final against Mayo. Also dropping out of the first 15 are Graham O’Sullivan, Dara Moynihan, Tommy Walsh and Kevin McCarthy.





There is no Kerry captain named yet for the game.

Team:

Shane Ryan

Jason Foley

Tadhg Morley

Tom O’Sullivan

Gavin Crowley

Jack Sherwood

Shane Enright

David Moran

Adrian Spillane

Diarmuid O’Connor

Sean O’Shea

Stephen O’Brien

David Clifford

Paul Geaney

James O’Donoghue

Subs

Brian Kelly

Mark Griffin

Brian Ó Beaglaíoch

Michael Geaney

Graham O’Sullivan

Tommy Walsh

Jonathan Lyne

Micheál Burns

Robert Wharton

Conor Geaney

Gavin White