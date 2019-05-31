Kerry Team Revealed For Munster Senior Football Championship Semi-Final

There are 4 debutants for Kerry for tomorrow’s Munster Senior Football Championship semi final against Clare.
Shane Ryan is named in goals, Gavin Crowley at right half back, Adrian Spillane in midfield and Diarmuid O’Connor at right half forward.
Injury rules out Peter Crowley, Paul Murphy and Jack Barry while there are 4 others who are missing from the League Final against Mayo. Also dropping out of the first 15 are Graham O’Sullivan, Dara Moynihan, Tommy Walsh and Kevin McCarthy.
There is no Kerry captain named yet for the game.
Team:
Shane Ryan
Jason Foley
Tadhg Morley
Tom O’Sullivan
Gavin Crowley
Jack Sherwood
Shane Enright
David Moran
Adrian Spillane
Diarmuid O’Connor
Sean O’Shea
Stephen O’Brien
David Clifford
Paul Geaney
James O’Donoghue
Subs
Brian Kelly
Mark Griffin
Brian Ó Beaglaíoch
Michael Geaney
Graham O’Sullivan
Tommy Walsh
Jonathan Lyne
Micheál Burns
Robert Wharton
Conor Geaney
Gavin White