Kerry Team Revealed For Mayo National League Clash

The Kerry team to host Mayo tonight in the Allianz Football League shows 2 changes from the previous outing against Monaghan.
Brian Kelly starts in goal in place of Shane Ryan while Tadhg Morley is named at full-back, replacing Jack Sherwood.
Team:
Brian Kelly Brian Ó Ceallaigh Killarney Legion
Peter Crowley Peadar Ó Cruadhlaoich Laune Rangers
Tadhg Morley Tadhg Ó Muraile Templenoe
Brian Ó Beaglaíoch Briain Ó Beaglaíoch An Ghaeltacht
Gavin Crowley Gabhin Ó Crualaidh Templenoe
Paul Murphy Pól Ó Murchú Rathmore
Tom O’Sullivan Tomás Ó Súilleabháin Dingle
Jack Barry Jeaic de Barra Na Gaeil
Mark Griffin Marc Ó Grifín St Michaels/Foilmore
Dara Moynihan Dara Ó Muineacháin Spa Killarney
Sean O’Shea Seán Ó Sé Kenmare
Gavin O’Brien Gabhin Ó Briain Kerins O’Rahillys
Kevin McCarthy Caoimhín Mac Cárthaigh Kilcummin
Tommy Walsh Tomás Breathnach Kerins O’Rahillys
Stephen O’Brien Stiofán Ó Briain Kenmare
Subs
Shane Ryan Seán Ó Riain Rathmore
Shane Enright Sean Mac Ionrachtaigh Tarbert
Diarmuid O’Connor Diarmuid Ó Conchúir Na Gaeil
Jason Foley Iasún Ó Foghlú Ballydonoghue
Tomás Ó Sé Tomás Ó Sé An Ghaeltacht
Graham O’Sullivan Graeme Ó Súilleabháin Piarsaigh na Dromoda
Adrian Spilliane Adrian Ó Spealáin Templenoe
Conor Geaney Conchúir Ó Geibheannaigh Dingle
James O’Donoghue Séamus Ó Donnchú Killarney Legion
Jonathan Lyne Ionatán Ó Leighin Killarney Legion
Killian Spillane Cillian Ó Spealáin Templenoe
David Clifford Dáithí Ó Clumháin Fossa
James Horan has made three alterations to his Mayo team for that game in Tralee.
Michael Plunkett replaces Lee Keegan while Conor Loftus and Kevin McLoughlin come in for Colm Boyle and Darren Coen.
Kerry can tonight book their place in the Final.
A point would suffice.
The Counties clash in Tralee at 7 o’clock.