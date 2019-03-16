Kerry Team Revealed For Mayo National League Clash

The Kerry team to host Mayo tonight in the Allianz Football League shows 2 changes from the previous outing against Monaghan.

Brian Kelly starts in goal in place of Shane Ryan while Tadhg Morley is named at full-back, replacing Jack Sherwood.

Team:

Brian Kelly Brian Ó Ceallaigh Killarney Legion

Peter Crowley Peadar Ó Cruadhlaoich Laune Rangers

Tadhg Morley Tadhg Ó Muraile Templenoe

Brian Ó Beaglaíoch Briain Ó Beaglaíoch An Ghaeltacht

Gavin Crowley Gabhin Ó Crualaidh Templenoe

Paul Murphy Pól Ó Murchú Rathmore

Tom O’Sullivan Tomás Ó Súilleabháin Dingle

Jack Barry Jeaic de Barra Na Gaeil

Mark Griffin Marc Ó Grifín St Michaels/Foilmore

Dara Moynihan Dara Ó Muineacháin Spa Killarney

Sean O’Shea Seán Ó Sé Kenmare

Gavin O’Brien Gabhin Ó Briain Kerins O’Rahillys

Kevin McCarthy Caoimhín Mac Cárthaigh Kilcummin

Tommy Walsh Tomás Breathnach Kerins O’Rahillys

Stephen O’Brien Stiofán Ó Briain Kenmare





Subs

Shane Ryan Seán Ó Riain Rathmore

Shane Enright Sean Mac Ionrachtaigh Tarbert

Diarmuid O’Connor Diarmuid Ó Conchúir Na Gaeil

Jason Foley Iasún Ó Foghlú Ballydonoghue

Tomás Ó Sé Tomás Ó Sé An Ghaeltacht

Graham O’Sullivan Graeme Ó Súilleabháin Piarsaigh na Dromoda

Adrian Spilliane Adrian Ó Spealáin Templenoe

Conor Geaney Conchúir Ó Geibheannaigh Dingle

James O’Donoghue Séamus Ó Donnchú Killarney Legion

Jonathan Lyne Ionatán Ó Leighin Killarney Legion

Killian Spillane Cillian Ó Spealáin Templenoe

David Clifford Dáithí Ó Clumháin Fossa

James Horan has made three alterations to his Mayo team for that game in Tralee.

Michael Plunkett replaces Lee Keegan while Conor Loftus and Kevin McLoughlin come in for Colm Boyle and Darren Coen.

Kerry can tonight book their place in the Final.

A point would suffice.

The Counties clash in Tralee at 7 o’clock.