Kerry Team To Play Cork In Munster U20 Football Final Tonight

The Kerry team to play Cork in tonight’s Eirgrid Munster Under 20 Football Final has been named.

Throw-in at Pairc Ui Rinn is at 7.30 tonight and we’ll have live commentary on Radio Kerry.

Sean O’Leary from Kilcummin with captain the side for Jack O’Connor.

The team is as follows:

1 Brian Lonergan Ballymacelligott

2 Dan McCarthy Kenmare

3 Dylan Casey Austin Stacks

4 Michael Potts Dr. Crokes

5 Cian Gammell Killarney Legion

6 Patrick Warren Gneevguilla

7 Seán O Leary Kilcummin

8 Joseph O Connor Austin Stacks

9 Barry Mahony St. Senans

10 Seán Horan Scartaglen

11 Eddie Horan Scartaglen

12 Adam Donoghue Castleisland Desmonds

13 Fiachra Clifford Laune Rangers

14 Donal O Sullivan Kilgarvan

15 Killian Falvey Annascaul

The subs are:

16 (GK) Deividas Uosis Daingean Uí Chuis

17 Cathal Ferriter Annascaul

18 Niall Donohue Firies

19 Paul Walsh Brosna

20 Chris O Donoghue Glenflesk

21 Paul O Shea Kilcummin

22 Brian Friel Rathmore

23 Seán Quilter Austin Stacks

24 Mark Fitzgerald Dr. Crokes