Kerry Team To Play Cork In Munster U20 Football Final Tonight

The Kerry team to play Cork in tonight’s Eirgrid Munster Under 20 Football Final has been named.
Throw-in at Pairc Ui Rinn is at 7.30 tonight and we’ll have live commentary on Radio Kerry.
Sean O’Leary from Kilcummin with captain the side for Jack O’Connor.
The team is as follows:
1 Brian Lonergan Ballymacelligott
2 Dan McCarthy Kenmare
3 Dylan Casey Austin Stacks
4 Michael Potts Dr. Crokes
5 Cian Gammell Killarney Legion
6 Patrick Warren Gneevguilla
7 Seán O Leary Kilcummin
8 Joseph O Connor Austin Stacks
9 Barry Mahony St. Senans
10 Seán Horan Scartaglen
11 Eddie Horan Scartaglen
12 Adam Donoghue Castleisland Desmonds
13 Fiachra Clifford Laune Rangers
14 Donal O Sullivan Kilgarvan
15 Killian Falvey Annascaul
The subs are:
16 (GK) Deividas Uosis Daingean Uí Chuis
17 Cathal Ferriter Annascaul
18 Niall Donohue Firies
19 Paul Walsh Brosna
20 Chris O Donoghue Glenflesk
21 Paul O Shea Kilcummin
22 Brian Friel Rathmore
23 Seán Quilter Austin Stacks
24 Mark Fitzgerald Dr. Crokes