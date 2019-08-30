Kerry Team To Be Named Tonight For All-Ireland Final

The Kerry team will be named tonight for the All-Ireland Senior Football Final.
The side for the decider against Dublin on Sunday is to be revealed at 8 o’clock.
Former Kerry captain Billy O’Shea feels there are decisions to be made in defence and midfield
Another ex Kingdom skipper Ambrose O’Donovan says while Kerry have options he doesn’t expect or want much change
We’ll have details of that Kerry team selection at 8 o’clock, live from our Terrace Talk OB at the Backstage Bar in the Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney.