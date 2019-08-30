Kerry Team To Be Named Tonight For All-Ireland Final

The Kerry team will be named tonight for the All-Ireland Senior Football Final.

The side for the decider against Dublin on Sunday is to be revealed at 8 o’clock.

Former Kerry captain Billy O’Shea feels there are decisions to be made in defence and midfield https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/BOSteam.mp3

Another ex Kingdom skipper Ambrose O’Donovan says while Kerry have options he doesn’t expect or want much change https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/AODteam.mp3

We’ll have details of that Kerry team selection at 8 o’clock, live from our Terrace Talk OB at the Backstage Bar in the Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney.