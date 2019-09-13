Kerry Team To Be Named Tonight For Dublin Replay

Kerry will tonight name their team for the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final replay.

Kerry boss Peter Keane has to decide what roles Tommy Walsh and Killian Spillane will play.

Ex Kingdom skipper Billy O’Shea https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/teamBilly.mp3

Dublin manager Jim Gavin has to weigh up the involvement of Diarmuid Connolly and Bernard Brogan.

Gavin was asked by Dubs TV what lessons were learned from the drawn game https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Jim-Gavin.mp3



Here’s Kerry’s former footballer of the year Marc O’Se on how he thinks it will go https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Jim-Gavin-1.mp3

Tune in to Radio Kerry at 8 o’clock tonight for that Kerry team selection announcement.