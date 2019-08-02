Kerry Team Named For Super 8s Finale

David Moran returns to the Kerry team for tomorrow’s Super-8 clash against Meath.
The midfielder’s back from injury for Diarmuid O’Connor in the only change from the Croke Park draw with Donegal last time out.
1 Shane Ryan Seán Ó Riain Rathmore
2 Jason Foley Jason Ó Foghlú Ballydonoghue
3 Tadhg Morley Tadhg Ó Muraile Templenoe
4 Tom O’Sullivan Tomas Ó Suilleabhain Dingle
5 Paul Murphy Pol Ó Murchú Rathmore
6 Gavin Crowley Gabhin Ó Crualaoich Templenoe
7 Shane Enright Seán Mac Ionnrachtaigh Tarbert
8 David Moran Dáithí Ó Moráin Kerins O’Rahillys
9 Adrian Spillane Adrian Ó Spealáin Templenoe
10 Gavin White Gabhin de Faoite Dr Crokes
11 Seán O’Shea Seán Ó Sé Kenmare
12 Stephen O’Brien Stiofán Ó Briain Kenmare
13 David Clifford Daithi Ó Clúmháin Fossa
14 Paul Geaney Pól Ó Geibheannaigh Dingle
15 Killian Spillane Cillian Ó Spealáin Templenoe
The Kingdom need just a draw to be assured of a place in the semi-finals but former Kerry boss Pat O’Shea feels they should be targeting a win