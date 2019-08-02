Kerry Team Named For Super 8s Finale

David Moran returns to the Kerry team for tomorrow’s Super-8 clash against Meath.

The midfielder’s back from injury for Diarmuid O’Connor in the only change from the Croke Park draw with Donegal last time out.

1 Shane Ryan Seán Ó Riain Rathmore

2 Jason Foley Jason Ó Foghlú Ballydonoghue

3 Tadhg Morley Tadhg Ó Muraile Templenoe

4 Tom O’Sullivan Tomas Ó Suilleabhain Dingle

5 Paul Murphy Pol Ó Murchú Rathmore

6 Gavin Crowley Gabhin Ó Crualaoich Templenoe

7 Shane Enright Seán Mac Ionnrachtaigh Tarbert

8 David Moran Dáithí Ó Moráin Kerins O’Rahillys

9 Adrian Spillane Adrian Ó Spealáin Templenoe

10 Gavin White Gabhin de Faoite Dr Crokes

11 Seán O’Shea Seán Ó Sé Kenmare

12 Stephen O’Brien Stiofán Ó Briain Kenmare

13 David Clifford Daithi Ó Clúmháin Fossa

14 Paul Geaney Pól Ó Geibheannaigh Dingle

15 Killian Spillane Cillian Ó Spealáin Templenoe