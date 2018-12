Team Tom McCarthys St Marys Castleisland have an away tie today in the Hula Hoops Women’s Division One National Cup.

They’re at Swords Thunder in Dublin from 5:30.

Keane’s Supervalu Killorglin are also in Dublin today. The Men’s Super League has them at DCU Saints at 7.





There’s a 4 o’clock tip-off in Men’s Division One for Scott’s Lakers St Pauls Killarney.

They’re away to Tradehouse Central Ballincollig.