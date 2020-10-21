Kerry teachers recognised at the Young Social Innovators awards

Kerry teachers have been recognised at the Young Social Innovators awards for their role in the programme.

Killarney Community College teacher Lorraine Crowley and Elaine Murphy, a teacher at Castleisland Community College each received a ‘Let Them Shine’ award for five years participation.

This award honours the dedication and commitment of teachers who facilitate YSI programmes with students over a prolonged period of time.

Meanwhile, Killarney Community College received a School of Excellence award.

This recognises the commitment and leadership within schools in supporting student and teacher involvement in social innovation education.